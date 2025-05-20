Bombay High Court Greenlights MMRDA to Unseal Tender Bids for Major Infrastructure Project

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday denied relief to Larsen & Toubro in its legal battle over the Thane-Ghodbunder to Bhayandar tunnel and elevated road projects.

Despite L&T's appeal, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is now authorized to open tender bids after the interim stay was lifted.

L&T's complaint about non-communication from MMRDA on their non-responsive bid was dismissed, reaffirming transparency in tender processes.

