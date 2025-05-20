Bombay High Court Greenlights MMRDA to Unseal Tender Bids for Major Infrastructure Project
The Bombay High Court refused relief to Larsen & Toubro, allowing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to proceed with tender bids for the Thane-Ghodbunder to Bhayandar project. L&T's petitions citing lack of communication over their bid status were rejected, with the court underscoring MMRDA's adherence to tender conditions.
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday denied relief to Larsen & Toubro in its legal battle over the Thane-Ghodbunder to Bhayandar tunnel and elevated road projects.
Despite L&T's appeal, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is now authorized to open tender bids after the interim stay was lifted.
L&T's complaint about non-communication from MMRDA on their non-responsive bid was dismissed, reaffirming transparency in tender processes.
