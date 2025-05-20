Left Menu

Pioneering Astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Narlikar's Illustrious Legacy

Renowned astrophysicist and science communicator, Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, passed away at 86 in Pune. Known for his contributions to cosmology and as a prolific science author, Narlikar founded the IUCAA in Pune. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and was celebrated for simplifying science for the masses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:38 IST
Pioneering Astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Narlikar's Illustrious Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, celebrated for his groundbreaking work in cosmology and efforts to popularize science, passed away at the age of 86 in Pune. His remarkable contributions have left an indelible mark on Indian science and research communities.

Dr. Narlikar, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, was instrumental in establishing the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune. His legacy encompasses not only scientific advancements but also his role as a prolific writer and communicator who made complex scientific concepts accessible to the public.

Leaders and colleagues from various sectors have expressed their condolences, emphasizing his impact as a mentor, educator, and visionary. His notable works, including contributions to the Hoyle–Narlikar theory, continue to inspire future generations in the scientific community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025