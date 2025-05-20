Pioneering Astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Narlikar's Illustrious Legacy

Renowned astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, celebrated for his groundbreaking work in cosmology and efforts to popularize science, passed away at the age of 86 in Pune. His remarkable contributions have left an indelible mark on Indian science and research communities.

Dr. Narlikar, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, was instrumental in establishing the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune. His legacy encompasses not only scientific advancements but also his role as a prolific writer and communicator who made complex scientific concepts accessible to the public.

Leaders and colleagues from various sectors have expressed their condolences, emphasizing his impact as a mentor, educator, and visionary. His notable works, including contributions to the Hoyle–Narlikar theory, continue to inspire future generations in the scientific community.

