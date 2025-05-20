Tower Six Unveiled: Redefining Luxury Living in Mulund

Mumbai, 20 May, 2025: Piramal Realty has officially unveiled Tower Six, marking the final addition to the prestigious Piramal Revanta complex in Mulund. Following the success of Tower Five (Raynav), the new launch is poised to cement Piramal's dominance in the sought-after Mumbai suburb.

The development, separated into two distinct phases, includes towers that provide panoramic views of Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the Mulund skyline. Tower Six, the tallest in Piramal Revanta, showcases a range of meticulously designed 2BHK, 2BHK+Study, and 3BHK residences, each with private balconies offering breathtaking views.

CEO of Piramal Realty, Mr. Abhijeet Maheshwari, emphasized Mulund's appeal as a blend of urban living and natural scenery. With over half of Tower Five units sold swiftly after launch, the upcoming Tower Six represents Piramal's ongoing commitment to redefining luxury living. The project boasts a vast ecosystem complete with a state-of-the-art clubhouse and abundant open spaces, all enhancing the quality and connectivity for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)