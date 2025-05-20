Left Menu

Tower Six Unveiled: Redefining Luxury Living in Mulund

Piramal Realty announces the launch of Tower Six, the final addition to Piramal Revanta in Mulund. Known for its integration of luxury and nature, Piramal Revanta features a sweeping design offering stunning views and modern amenities, setting a new standard for urban living in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai, 20 May, 2025: Piramal Realty has officially unveiled Tower Six, marking the final addition to the prestigious Piramal Revanta complex in Mulund. Following the success of Tower Five (Raynav), the new launch is poised to cement Piramal's dominance in the sought-after Mumbai suburb.

The development, separated into two distinct phases, includes towers that provide panoramic views of Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the Mulund skyline. Tower Six, the tallest in Piramal Revanta, showcases a range of meticulously designed 2BHK, 2BHK+Study, and 3BHK residences, each with private balconies offering breathtaking views.

CEO of Piramal Realty, Mr. Abhijeet Maheshwari, emphasized Mulund's appeal as a blend of urban living and natural scenery. With over half of Tower Five units sold swiftly after launch, the upcoming Tower Six represents Piramal's ongoing commitment to redefining luxury living. The project boasts a vast ecosystem complete with a state-of-the-art clubhouse and abundant open spaces, all enhancing the quality and connectivity for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

