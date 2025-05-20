Left Menu

PWD's Flyover Zone Set for Merger, Restructuring Moves Afoot

The Public Works Department is considering the closure of its 'flyover zone', merging it with the road maintenance wing. This zone currently manages two nearly complete projects. A committee is reviewing workloads to optimize manpower by potentially merging or restructuring existing divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) is considering merging its dedicated 'flyover zone' with the road maintenance wing, according to insiders familiar with the developments. The zone currently handles just two projects, both of which are nearing completion.

Initially created for the Commonwealth Games, the 'flyover zone' has seen a decline in activity, prompting the Department to assess its current structure. A special committee has been tasked with examining the workloads across various divisions and suggesting ways to optimize manpower.

Officials have not ruled out further restructuring to better address the city's needs, as discussions continue to ensure efficient use of resources. This move could potentially involve the realignment of several road zones and subdivisions to streamline operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

