PWD's Flyover Zone Set for Merger, Restructuring Moves Afoot

The Public Works Department (PWD) is considering merging its dedicated 'flyover zone' with the road maintenance wing, according to insiders familiar with the developments. The zone currently handles just two projects, both of which are nearing completion.

Initially created for the Commonwealth Games, the 'flyover zone' has seen a decline in activity, prompting the Department to assess its current structure. A special committee has been tasked with examining the workloads across various divisions and suggesting ways to optimize manpower.

Officials have not ruled out further restructuring to better address the city's needs, as discussions continue to ensure efficient use of resources. This move could potentially involve the realignment of several road zones and subdivisions to streamline operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)