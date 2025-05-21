Nvidia's AI Chip Dilemma: Navigating US-China Trade Tensions

Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang highlighted the adverse effects of U.S. export controls on AI chips to China, describing them as a significant financial misstep. The Biden administration's restrictive measures have cost American companies billions in sales, reducing Nvidia's market share in China from 95% to 50% since Biden took office.

The restrictions have driven Chinese companies to develop their own semiconductor technologies, diminishing reliance on foreign manufacturers. This move, according to Huang, has sparked intense competition in China, where the AI market is projected to reach $50 billion next year.

As the Trump administration considers altering the export control framework, discussions include a global licensing regime that could impact international trade. Nvidia continues to navigate these challenges, designing new technologies that comply with restrictions while seeking to recover lost market share.

(With inputs from agencies.)