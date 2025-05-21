Left Menu

Bengaluru's Sai Layout Battles Recurrent Flooding: An Urgent Call for Action

Sai Layout in North Bengaluru remains heavily waterlogged after a spell of rain, highlighting ongoing drainage issues. Despite relief efforts, residents face accessibility challenges, contamination, and power outage. Recurring flooding raises concerns over insufficient infrastructure, with calls for government intervention as authorities exchange blame and responsibility deferral continues.

Updated: 21-05-2025 11:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a persistent battle against rising water, Bengaluru's Sai Layout remains waterlogged despite no recent rainfall. Located in a low-lying area, the community has been rendered largely inaccessible as a result of perennial drainage problems.

Recent rains measuring 140 mm brought widespread flooding to the city, severely impacting Sai Layout's residents. Homes remain isolated, prompting continuous rescue operations by local authorities. Despite efforts, the pace has left residents frustrated and overwhelmed.

Residents face ongoing challenges, from contaminated water to power outages. They express discontent over perceived political blame-shifting rather than lasting solutions, notably regarding a clogged railway culvert hindering water flow. Appeals for immediate government intervention resonate as yet another monsoon cycle wreaks havoc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

