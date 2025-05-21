Bengaluru's Sai Layout Battles Recurrent Flooding: An Urgent Call for Action

In a persistent battle against rising water, Bengaluru's Sai Layout remains waterlogged despite no recent rainfall. Located in a low-lying area, the community has been rendered largely inaccessible as a result of perennial drainage problems.

Recent rains measuring 140 mm brought widespread flooding to the city, severely impacting Sai Layout's residents. Homes remain isolated, prompting continuous rescue operations by local authorities. Despite efforts, the pace has left residents frustrated and overwhelmed.

Residents face ongoing challenges, from contaminated water to power outages. They express discontent over perceived political blame-shifting rather than lasting solutions, notably regarding a clogged railway culvert hindering water flow. Appeals for immediate government intervention resonate as yet another monsoon cycle wreaks havoc.

(With inputs from agencies.)