CIDCO's Massive Eviction Drive Clears Belapur Hill Encroachments

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) launched a significant operation on Belapur Hill, Navi Mumbai, aimed at removing unauthorized structures.

On Tuesday, government-run CIDCO dismantled a variety of encroachments, including brick buildings, bamboo tarpaulin shelters, and RCC steps.

This operation saw participation from over 220 personnel, including 175 police officers, as part of CIDCO's efforts to reclaim the area.

