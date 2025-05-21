Left Menu

CIDCO's Massive Eviction Drive Clears Belapur Hill Encroachments

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) executed a major eviction drive on Belapur Hill, Navi Mumbai, removing unauthorized structures. CIDCO dismantled brick constructions, bamboo tarpaulin sheds, RCC steps, and makeshift setups. Over 220 personnel, including 175 police officers, participated in the operation aimed at clearing encroachments.

Updated: 21-05-2025 11:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) launched a significant operation on Belapur Hill, Navi Mumbai, aimed at removing unauthorized structures.

On Tuesday, government-run CIDCO dismantled a variety of encroachments, including brick buildings, bamboo tarpaulin shelters, and RCC steps.

This operation saw participation from over 220 personnel, including 175 police officers, as part of CIDCO's efforts to reclaim the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

