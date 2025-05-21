CIDCO's Massive Eviction Drive Clears Belapur Hill Encroachments
The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) executed a major eviction drive on Belapur Hill, Navi Mumbai, removing unauthorized structures. CIDCO dismantled brick constructions, bamboo tarpaulin sheds, RCC steps, and makeshift setups. Over 220 personnel, including 175 police officers, participated in the operation aimed at clearing encroachments.
