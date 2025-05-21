Fire Eruption at Chevron's Angolan Oil Platform
A fire at Chevron's Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco offshore oil platform in Angola has left one person missing and injured seventeen others. The incident, currently under investigation, required the evacuation of injured personnel for medical treatment. Chevron's subsidiary is coordinating search and rescue operations.
A fire erupted at Chevron's Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) offshore oil platform in Angola on Tuesday, prompting immediate search efforts for a missing person.
The blaze, which began in the platform's basement around 3 a.m., injured seventeen individuals, with four suffering severe injuries. The cause remains under investigation.
Chevron's Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC) is collaborating with agencies and partners for search, rescue, and support operations for those affected and their families.
