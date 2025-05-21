Fire Eruption at Chevron's Angolan Oil Platform

A fire erupted at Chevron's Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) offshore oil platform in Angola on Tuesday, prompting immediate search efforts for a missing person.

The blaze, which began in the platform's basement around 3 a.m., injured seventeen individuals, with four suffering severe injuries. The cause remains under investigation.

Chevron's Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC) is collaborating with agencies and partners for search, rescue, and support operations for those affected and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)