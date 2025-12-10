Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Malkangiri: Latest Developments

The Odisha government extended the suspension of internet services in Malkangiri for another 24 hours following tribal violence. The severed head of a woman, missing since December 1, was found, triggering further unrest. A suspect was arrested in connection with the murder, prompting heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:16 IST
The Odisha government has extended the suspension of internet services in Malkangiri district for an additional 24 hours due to escalating violence. The unrest erupted after the severed head of Lake Podiami, a tribal woman, was recovered 15 kilometers from her initial body discovery on December 4.

Prohibitory orders remain in force in Rakhelguda and MV 25 villages. The government's decision to prolong the internet service suspension came on the advice of the Malkangiri District Collector, as tensions continue to rise. The woman's remains, discovered on December 4 after she was reported missing on December 3, were interred under stringent security arrangements.

Following the recovery of her head, police investigations are ongoing. Authorities arrested Subha Ranjan Mandal in connection with the murder. The incident spurred violent tribal reactions, damaging around 200 homes in MV-26. Relief efforts, including food and temporary shelter, have been provided for displaced residents.

