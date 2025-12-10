Congress Turmoil: Navjot Kaur Sidhu's Allegations Against Warring
Navjot Kaur Sidhu, suspended from the Congress over a controversial remark, maintains her loyalty to the party while criticizing Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. She accuses Warring of destroying the party by disassociating key members and selling tickets, sparking a political controversy.
- Country:
- India
Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been suspended from the Congress following her contentious remark about the 'Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair'. Despite the suspension, Kaur and her husband, former Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, are steadfast in their allegiance to the party.
In a series of statements online, Kaur launched a sharp critique against Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. She accused him of jeopardizing the party's integrity by sidelining dedicated leaders and alleged his involvement in ticket-selling scandals. Kaur claimed that several competent leaders were forced out of Congress, receiving dummy tickets instead.
Kaur further alleged that Warring's actions have been detrimental to the party's interests and questioned his motives. Despite the internal strife, the Congress, according to Kaur, remains united in its struggle against leaders she perceives as detrimental to its cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vande Mataram: Symbol of National Unity or Political Controversy?
Rajasthan Chief Minister Urges Diaspora to Drive State's Development
Onion Overflow Sparks Political Controversy in Madhya Pradesh
Delhi Chief Minister Orders Crackdown on Fire Safety Violations
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Leads Delegation to WEF Davos 2026 Meeting