Congress Turmoil: Navjot Kaur Sidhu's Allegations Against Warring

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, suspended from the Congress over a controversial remark, maintains her loyalty to the party while criticizing Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. She accuses Warring of destroying the party by disassociating key members and selling tickets, sparking a political controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been suspended from the Congress following her contentious remark about the 'Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair'. Despite the suspension, Kaur and her husband, former Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, are steadfast in their allegiance to the party.

In a series of statements online, Kaur launched a sharp critique against Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. She accused him of jeopardizing the party's integrity by sidelining dedicated leaders and alleged his involvement in ticket-selling scandals. Kaur claimed that several competent leaders were forced out of Congress, receiving dummy tickets instead.

Kaur further alleged that Warring's actions have been detrimental to the party's interests and questioned his motives. Despite the internal strife, the Congress, according to Kaur, remains united in its struggle against leaders she perceives as detrimental to its cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

