Witness in High-Profile CBI Case Critically Injured in Suspicious Crash

Bholanath Ghosh, implicated in a CBI case as a prime witness against jailed TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, suffered severe injuries in a car accident in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Tragically, his younger son, Satyajit, and the vehicle's driver, Sahanur Molla, were killed when a truck rammed their car on the Basanti Highway.

The incident occurred near the Boyramari petrol pump under Nazat Police Station's jurisdiction, as the truck dragged the car into a water body before coming to a precarious halt. Ghosh has been transferred to a Kolkata hospital, while the deceased's bodies are undergoing post-mortems at SSKM Hospital.

Ghosh's elder son, Biswajit, alleges the crash was a deliberate attempt on his father's life, possibly orchestrated by Shahjahan from jail. Local witnesses reported that the truck collided with Ghosh's car at high speed. Formal complaints from the family have not yet been filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)