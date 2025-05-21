Tragic Roof Collapse in Patia: Father and Daughter Perish
A tragic incident occurred in Patia farm area as Jaspal Singh and his daughter Ramandeep Kaur were killed when their house's thatched roof collapsed due to strong winds and rains. Three other family members were injured but are stable. Officials assured financial aid to the victims.
In the Patia farm area, a devastating incident unfolded as a father and daughter lost their lives after the thatched roof of their home collapsed. The tragedy struck on Wednesday when powerful winds and rain battered the region, authorities reported.
Jaspal Singh, 45, and his 10-year-old daughter, Ramandeep Kaur, tragically perished in the incident. Their family faced the calamity when the roof gave way amidst the turbulent weather conditions.
Three other family members sustained injuries and were promptly hospitalized. Officials, including Nighasan Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajeev Nigam, visited the hospital and promised financial assistance. The storm wreaked havoc in Palia and Nighasan tehsils, causing widespread damage and power disruption.
