Tragic Collision on Nighasan-Singahi Road Claims Three Lives
A tragic accident on the Nighasan-Singahi road involved two motorcycles and a wood-laden trolley, resulting in the deaths of Suresh, Chhotu, and Vikas. Another rider, Birju, sustained serious injuries. Police have taken the vehicles involved into custody and are conducting further investigations.
A devastating accident unfolded on the Nighasan-Singahi road, where a collision between two motorcycles and a wood-laden trolley led to three fatalities and one serious injury, according to police reports.
The victims, Suresh, Chhotu, and Vikas, were found dead at the scene, while Birju, another rider, suffered critical injuries. The police quickly arrived, led by Nighasan Circle Officer Shivam Kumar, and transported the injured to a medical facility.
The law enforcement authorities have impounded the involved motorcycles and the trolley as they continue their investigation into the incident. Legal procedures are currently in action, and the deceased's bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
