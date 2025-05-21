Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Takes Action on 263 Dangerous Buildings

As the monsoon approaches, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has flagged 263 buildings as dangerous after a comprehensive survey, as confirmed by a senior official on Wednesday.

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Awhale stated that 51 of these buildings have received notices to conduct structural audits, which will guide subsequent actions from the corporation.

Among these structures, two are classified as highly dangerous and are slated for demolition, while others face different levels of risk, necessitating either urgent demolition or significant repairs and reinforcements.

Last year, 70 dangerous buildings were demolished by the corporation, and 19 have been taken down this year already, Commissioner Awhale noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)