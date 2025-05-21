Tragedy Strikes: Suspension Follows Deadly Building Collapse in Kalyan
An official from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation was suspended following a slab collapse that claimed six lives in Kalyan. The suspension was for dereliction of duty, discovered during a surprise inspection by the KDMC chief. The accident occurred in a 30-year-old building, affecting 52 families.
21-05-2025
A Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation official faced suspension after a tragic slab collapse in Kalyan's Mangalaragho Nagar on Tuesday resulted in six fatalities.
The KDMC chief initiated the disciplinary action when senior clerk Yogesh Yadav Patil was absent without leave during a surprise morning inspection.
This incident in the 30-year-old Shri Saptashringi building exposed the risks facing the densely populated area.
