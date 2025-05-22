Prime Minister Modi Unveils Development Projects in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bikaner district in Rajasthan on Thursday, where he conducted prayers at the Karni Mata temple and inaugurated the redeveloped Deshnok railway station.

In a bid to improve connectivity, Modi flagged off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express from Deshnok and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects amounting to more than Rs 26,000 crore.

The redeveloped Deshnok station, inspired by temple architecture, aims to accommodate the influx of pilgrims visiting the Karni Mata shrine. Additionally, from a virtual platform, Modi inaugurated 103 'Amrit Stations' across various states and territories. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma accompanied him.

(With inputs from agencies.)