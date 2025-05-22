German Business Morale Sees Unexpected Rise: Ifo Survey Reveals

German business morale showed an unexpected improvement in May, as revealed by a recent survey from the Ifo institute, released on Thursday. The business climate index saw a slight increase to 87.5, surpassing analyst forecasts of 87.4.

Clemens Fuest, Ifo president, commented on the gradual stabilization of the German economy. The uptick was largely driven by improved future expectations, which climbed to 88.9, a noticeable rise from 87.4 in April.

Nevertheless, the report also indicated a downturn in current conditions, with a reduction to 86.1 from 86.4 in the prior month, highlighting ongoing economic challenges.

