Empowering Communities: Stakeholder Engagement in Nuclear Energy Development

For the first time in history, representatives of communities that host nuclear facilities will gather on a global stage to share their experiences and shape future engagement practices. From 26 to 30 May 2025, Vienna, Austria, will host the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) International Conference on Stakeholder Engagement for Nuclear Power Programmes. This landmark event recognizes the critical role of local communities in the safe, effective, and socially responsible deployment of nuclear energy.

One of the key voices in this international dialogue is Gerben Dijksterhuis, Mayor of Borsele, a Dutch municipality that has long lived alongside the Netherlands’ only operating nuclear power plant. As both Mayor and President of the Group of European Municipalities with Nuclear Facilities (GMF Europe), Dijksterhuis brings unique insight into how community engagement has evolved, what it means today, and where it must head for nuclear development to gain public legitimacy.

Evolution of Stakeholder Engagement in Nuclear Energy

In the early days of nuclear development — especially during the 1960s and 1970s — nuclear power was met with mass demonstrations, strong opposition, and public distrust. Borsele, like many other host communities, experienced this firsthand. Protests were common, and the lack of transparency often exacerbated public concerns.

However, decades of learning and adaptation have transformed the landscape of stakeholder engagement. According to Mayor Dijksterhuis, today’s practices emphasize open communication, transparency, and community involvement. The nuclear operator in Borsele, EPZ, has built its “license to operate” on trust, ensuring that it acts as a “good neighbour” by being responsive to the community’s needs and concerns.

Citizen Participation in Borsele: A Case Study in Inclusive Decision-Making

In 2023, Borsele launched a pioneering citizen participation initiative focused on assessing the implications of building two additional nuclear reactors. Rather than debating the national decision on whether to expand nuclear capacity, the municipality reframed the question to center on local interests and impacts.

Key steps included:

Randomly selecting 100 residents from a population of 23,000 to ensure a representative cross-section of voices, including young people and the often-overlooked “silent majority.”

Organizing five structured meetings, during which participants discussed possible impacts and proposed conditions for accepting large-scale energy projects.

Identifying 39 specific conditions that must be met, focusing on environmental, health, and social factors.

This innovative process ensured that community voices helped shape the terms of local development, rather than merely reacting to external decisions. The emphasis was on preparing for the future in a balanced and constructive way.

Addressing Local Concerns: Safety, Environment, and Lifestyle

Even in regions familiar with heavy industry and infrastructure, new nuclear projects can raise unique concerns. Borsele residents, for instance, worry about:

Construction-phase disruptions, including noise, dust, light pollution, and increased traffic.

Visual and environmental impacts on the cherished local landscape.

Safety risks, especially given lingering global anxieties about nuclear accidents.

The unresolved challenge of nuclear waste disposal, which continues to influence public perception.

Despite these concerns, many residents recognize the potential long-term benefits of nuclear energy — especially when they are actively involved in the planning and oversight process.

Socioeconomic Impact: Catalyzing Regional Growth

Nuclear facilities don’t just power the grid — they power communities. In Borsele, approximately 400 people are employed at the existing plant, with many more working in support industries. The proposed expansion could employ thousands of workers over a 5 to 15-year construction period, boosting the local economy through job creation, housing demand, and educational opportunities.

But such developments also require forward-thinking governance. As Mayor Dijksterhuis points out, success depends on timely investment in infrastructure, inter-municipal coordination, and robust support systems that can absorb and sustain growth. For surrounding regions, nuclear energy projects present both an opportunity and a challenge to innovate in public services and planning.

Building Global Networks: The Role of GMF Europe and International Collaboration

Mayor Dijksterhuis’s leadership in GMF Europe reflects a broader push for local governments to join forces. Nuclear host communities across Europe — and now globally, through the Global Partnership of Municipalities with Nuclear Facilities — are realizing the power of shared knowledge and mutual support.

These networks allow municipalities to:

Exchange best practices in community engagement, regulation, and emergency preparedness.

Influence national and international policy, ensuring that local perspectives are not overshadowed by top-down decision-making.

Contribute to global nuclear dialogues, including with institutions like the IAEA.

Such alliances are especially valuable for communities just beginning to consider nuclear projects.

Advice to Newcomers: Be Informed, Vocal, and Collaborative

Mayor Dijksterhuis’s message to communities exploring nuclear energy for the first time is clear:

Be proactive: Don’t wait for decisions to be made on your behalf. Take part early and often.

Get informed: Understand the science, the risks, the regulations, and the long-term implications.

Ask tough questions: Challenge assumptions, seek transparency, and demand accountability.

Join networks: Collaborate with other communities to amplify your voice and gain access to collective expertise.

Through collaboration, transparency, and inclusion, communities can ensure that nuclear development reflects not just national needs, but local values and aspirations.

A Shared Future Powered by Trust

The upcoming IAEA conference represents a watershed moment in recognizing the central role of host communities in nuclear energy’s future. As Borsele’s experience illustrates, the success of nuclear power programmes depends not only on technical excellence, but also on authentic, sustained engagement with the people most affected. When communities are empowered, informed, and heard, nuclear energy can become a pillar of sustainable and inclusive development.