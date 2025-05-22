Deep Quake Rattles Crete—Minimal Damage Despite Magnitude

A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit near the Greek island of Crete early Thursday morning. The tremors were felt across the Aegean Sea, yet initial reports indicate a lack of injuries or significant damage, attributed to the quake's considerable depth beneath the seabed.

Positioned about 55 kilometers north of Crete, the earthquake originated 37 kilometers below the surface, according to the Geodynamics Institute of Athens. In the aftermath, protective measures were swiftly enacted, including the cordoning off of a major road in Iraklio due to debris from a dilapidated building.

"The depth of the quake has certainly mitigated substantial surface damage," said Civil Protection Minister Ioannis Kefalogiannis. While Greece is no stranger to seismic activity due to its location along major fault lines, authorities maintain vigilance and have dispatched rescue crews to Crete as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)