Left Menu

Deep Quake Rattles Crete—Minimal Damage Despite Magnitude

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Crete, Greece, early Thursday. Despite its strength, there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage, partly due to its 37-kilometer depth beneath the sea. Rescue crews were dispatched as a precaution, and authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:12 IST
Deep Quake Rattles Crete—Minimal Damage Despite Magnitude
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit near the Greek island of Crete early Thursday morning. The tremors were felt across the Aegean Sea, yet initial reports indicate a lack of injuries or significant damage, attributed to the quake's considerable depth beneath the seabed.

Positioned about 55 kilometers north of Crete, the earthquake originated 37 kilometers below the surface, according to the Geodynamics Institute of Athens. In the aftermath, protective measures were swiftly enacted, including the cordoning off of a major road in Iraklio due to debris from a dilapidated building.

"The depth of the quake has certainly mitigated substantial surface damage," said Civil Protection Minister Ioannis Kefalogiannis. While Greece is no stranger to seismic activity due to its location along major fault lines, authorities maintain vigilance and have dispatched rescue crews to Crete as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025