Heavy Rain Alert for West Bengal: IMD Forecasts Low-Pressure Impact

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for coastal regions of West Bengal, predicting significant rainfall starting April 28. This weather change arises from the anticipated formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, favorable wind patterns and moisture from the Bay will trigger thunderstorms and gusty winds, bringing substantial rainfall to several districts. Areas including Paschim Medinipur and Birbhum are set to receive heavy rainfall.

The IMD further mentions that a more marked low-pressure area will develop around May 27, leading to further rains, likely intensifying by May 28. Districts like Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri should brace for heavy downpours.

(With inputs from agencies.)