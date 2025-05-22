Left Menu

Heavy Rain Alert for West Bengal: IMD Forecasts Low-Pressure Impact

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall in West Bengal's coastal areas from April 28 due to a forming low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Thunderstorms and gusty winds will affect various districts, with significant rains expected around May 27-28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for coastal regions of West Bengal, predicting significant rainfall starting April 28. This weather change arises from the anticipated formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, favorable wind patterns and moisture from the Bay will trigger thunderstorms and gusty winds, bringing substantial rainfall to several districts. Areas including Paschim Medinipur and Birbhum are set to receive heavy rainfall.

The IMD further mentions that a more marked low-pressure area will develop around May 27, leading to further rains, likely intensifying by May 28. Districts like Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri should brace for heavy downpours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

