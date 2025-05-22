Trump's Environmental Justice Rollback: Communities Brace for Impact

Environmental justice faces a new challenge in the United States as former President Donald Trump disbanded key policies initiated by his predecessor, Joe Biden. The move threatens to disproportionately affect lower-income and marginalized communities, where pollution often poses significant health risks.

Communities like Washington's Brentwood have seen tangible progress thanks to Biden's efforts, but with federal support now withheld, local activists are pushing for state and philanthropic backing. "We've been through this before," notes environmental advocate Sharon Edwards, emphasizing ongoing resilience despite difficulties.

State-level initiatives, such as environmental justice commissions and mapping tools, continue to drive advancements, ensuring that the fight for equitable environmental treatment moves forward independently of federal mandates. Yet, community leaders recognize that staying ahead requires both strategic adaptation and broader cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)