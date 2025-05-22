Tragic Encounter: Mob Kills Royal Bengal Tiger in Assam
In Golaghat, Assam, a Royal Bengal tiger was killed by villagers who alleged it was a man-eater. The mob took some body parts as forest officials attempted to intervene. A case is registered for the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Golaghat | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident on Thursday, villagers in Golaghat district of Assam are reported to have killed a Royal Bengal tiger, claiming it had attacked several people.
The tragedy occurred in the Dumukhia village, Khumtai area, where locals armed with machetes and sticks brought down the adult male tiger. Some parts of its body are reportedly missing, said a forest department official.
Before officials could arrive on the scene, the tiger was dead, leading to the registration of a case by the forest department. The search for the villagers, who fled upon seeing officials, is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Fifth Fatal Tiger Attack in Maharashtra
Tiger Attack Sparks Protest in Malappuram: Calls for Action and Compensation
Tragedy in Kalikavu: Tiger Attack Amid Forest Mismanagement
Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Killed in Tiger Attack Near Pilibhit Reserve
Human Interaction Spurs Tiger Attack Concerns at Ranthambore