Tragic Encounter: Mob Kills Royal Bengal Tiger in Assam

In Golaghat, Assam, a Royal Bengal tiger was killed by villagers who alleged it was a man-eater. The mob took some body parts as forest officials attempted to intervene. A case is registered for the incident.

  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident on Thursday, villagers in Golaghat district of Assam are reported to have killed a Royal Bengal tiger, claiming it had attacked several people.

The tragedy occurred in the Dumukhia village, Khumtai area, where locals armed with machetes and sticks brought down the adult male tiger. Some parts of its body are reportedly missing, said a forest department official.

Before officials could arrive on the scene, the tiger was dead, leading to the registration of a case by the forest department. The search for the villagers, who fled upon seeing officials, is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

