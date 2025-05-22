Left Menu

Corbett Tiger Sanctuary on High Alert Over Canine Distemper Threat

The Corbett Tiger Sanctuary in Uttarakhand is on high alert due to dogs contracting canine distemper virus in Ramnagar. Sanctuary officials are implementing heightened vigilance to prevent wildlife infection. The situation is presently under control following extensive vaccination efforts in affected areas, halting new cases of the virus.

Rishikesh | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:51 IST
Amid concerns over the spread of canine distemper virus (CDV), the Corbett Tiger Sanctuary in Uttarakhand has been placed on high alert. The disease has been detected in dogs around Ramnagar, prompting immediate actions from sanctuary officials to safeguard wildlife.

The sanctuary's director, Saket Badola, emphasized the risk of wild animals contracting the virus from infected dogs. He assured that special vigilance is in place, particularly in border areas of the sanctuary. The National Tiger Conservation Authority's guidelines are being followed strictly, including examining brain samples for potential infection in deceased tigers or leopards.

Nainital's chief veterinarian, D C Joshi, reported that the infection among dogs is now controlled due to large-scale vaccination efforts. No new cases have emerged in the past five days, providing some reassurance to conservationists and local authorities.

