Tamil Nadu 2025: Mapping the Endangered and Nocturnal Avian Species

Tamil Nadu's 2025 synchronized bird census recorded 26 endangered and 17 nocturnal bird species. Conducted across wetlands and terrestrial areas, it counted over 780,000 birds, highlighting the state's diverse avian life. This annual survey, first held in 2023, aids in understanding bird population dynamics across different seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a concerted effort to track endangered and nocturnal avian species, Tamil Nadu's synchronized bird census for 2025 made significant discoveries. Out of the state's 37 endangered bird species, 26 were observed alongside 17 nocturnal species during the annual survey, emphasizing the ecological richness of the region.

The comprehensive census, held in March, aimed to cover both inland and coastal wetland birds as well as terrestrial avian life. It identified over 5,52,349 wetland birds from 397 species across 934 sites. Among these, 1,13,606 were migratory, with coastal districts hosting nearly half of these sightings, according to data from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Srinivas R Reddy.

Common resident birds observed included the Little Egret, Little Cormorant, and Indian Pond Heron. Meanwhile, migratory species such as the Greater Flamingo and Eurasian Curlew were also prominent. A total of 2,32,519 terrestrial birds were spotted across 1,093 locations, underscoring Tamil Nadu's diverse avian population. The annual synchronized bird census, initially conducted in 2023, continues to play a vital role in monitoring and preserving the region's birdlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

