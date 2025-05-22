Scorching Heat Persists in Rajasthan Amidst Dust Storm Predictions

Rajasthan continues to grapple with an intense heatwave, as temperatures soared beyond 47 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar for two consecutive days.

The meteorological department reports temperatures reaching 47.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday from a prior peak of 47.6 degrees. Notably, the capital Jaipur recorded highs and lows of 42.8 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

Amidst sweltering conditions, the Met forecasts continuing severe heat with potential for strong dusty winds, thunderstorms, and light rain affecting regions like Bikaner, Shekhawati, Udaipur, and Kota over the coming days.

