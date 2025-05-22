Left Menu

Scorching Heat Persists in Rajasthan Amidst Dust Storm Predictions

Rajasthan is facing severe heat with temperatures soaring above 47 degrees Celsius, particularly in Sri Ganganagar. The Met department forecasts continued heat with dust storms, thunderstorms, and light rain across various regions in the upcoming days, impacting Bikaner, Shekhawati, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Ajmer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan continues to grapple with an intense heatwave, as temperatures soared beyond 47 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar for two consecutive days.

The meteorological department reports temperatures reaching 47.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday from a prior peak of 47.6 degrees. Notably, the capital Jaipur recorded highs and lows of 42.8 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

Amidst sweltering conditions, the Met forecasts continuing severe heat with potential for strong dusty winds, thunderstorms, and light rain affecting regions like Bikaner, Shekhawati, Udaipur, and Kota over the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

