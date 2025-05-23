Left Menu

Stormy Skies Ahead: NOAA’s Resilience Amid Budget Cuts

The U.S. government predicts an above-normal hurricane season in 2025 despite significant staffing and budget cuts at the NOAA. Officials assert that forecasting abilities will remain unaffected, utilizing multiple data sources. Critics express concerns about weather monitoring capabilities due to workforce reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 02:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. government agencies have predicted that the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season will bring above-normal activity, with three to five major hurricanes expected. Despite staffing and budget cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), officials maintain that their capability to forecast and warn the public remains intact.

The National Weather Service forecasts 13 to 19 named tropical storms, with warmer sea surface temperatures cited as a key contributor. NOAA's director, Ken Graham, insists that operational efficiency won't be compromised, despite the Trump administration's cuts impacting over 7% of NOAA's workforce.

Criticism persists regarding potential gaps in monitoring capabilities, though the use of satellite data and hurricane hunter aircraft aims to mitigate these concerns. FEMA's absence from the briefing has raised questions about inter-agency coordination, especially after a destructive 2024 season spotlighted the agency's role in preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

