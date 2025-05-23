Stormy Skies Ahead: NOAA’s Resilience Amid Budget Cuts

U.S. government agencies have predicted that the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season will bring above-normal activity, with three to five major hurricanes expected. Despite staffing and budget cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), officials maintain that their capability to forecast and warn the public remains intact.

The National Weather Service forecasts 13 to 19 named tropical storms, with warmer sea surface temperatures cited as a key contributor. NOAA's director, Ken Graham, insists that operational efficiency won't be compromised, despite the Trump administration's cuts impacting over 7% of NOAA's workforce.

Criticism persists regarding potential gaps in monitoring capabilities, though the use of satellite data and hurricane hunter aircraft aims to mitigate these concerns. FEMA's absence from the briefing has raised questions about inter-agency coordination, especially after a destructive 2024 season spotlighted the agency's role in preparedness.

