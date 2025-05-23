Left Menu

Twin Quakes Shake Western Nepal, Residents Panic

Two low-intensity earthquakes struck western Nepal early Friday morning, causing panic among residents but resulting in no reported damage. The first quake, measuring 5.1 in magnitude, was centered in Khalanga, Baitadi district. It was quickly followed by a 3.7 magnitude aftershock, affecting several nearby districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:06 IST
  Nepal

Western Nepal was rattled by two consecutive low-intensity earthquakes early Friday morning, officials confirmed. The initial seismic event registered a magnitude of 5.1 and was centered in Khalanga, Baitadi district, according to data from the Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

This initial quake occurred at 1:48 am local time and was succeeded by a 3.7 magnitude aftershock around 2:00 am. Despite the significant tremors, officials have reported no structural damage or injuries so far.

The quakes sparked panic among local residents, forcing them to evacuate their homes. The tremors were felt beyond Baitadi, extending into the neighboring districts of Darchula, Bajhang, and Dadeldhura, the official noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

