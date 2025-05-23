Twin Quakes Shake Western Nepal, Residents Panic

Western Nepal was rattled by two consecutive low-intensity earthquakes early Friday morning, officials confirmed. The initial seismic event registered a magnitude of 5.1 and was centered in Khalanga, Baitadi district, according to data from the Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

This initial quake occurred at 1:48 am local time and was succeeded by a 3.7 magnitude aftershock around 2:00 am. Despite the significant tremors, officials have reported no structural damage or injuries so far.

The quakes sparked panic among local residents, forcing them to evacuate their homes. The tremors were felt beyond Baitadi, extending into the neighboring districts of Darchula, Bajhang, and Dadeldhura, the official noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)