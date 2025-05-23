Left Menu

Transformative Infrastructure: Goa's New Ring Road and Iconic Observatory

A new ring road from Maharashtra to Karnataka, bypassing Goa, is planned at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore to ease traffic congestion. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled this along with a new observatory tower on the Zuari Bridge, promising significant upgrades to Goa's infrastructure.

In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion in Goa, a new ring road connecting Maharashtra to Karnataka is planned at an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The announcement was made during the inauguration of an observatory tower on the Zuari Bridge.

During the event, Gadkari highlighted that the demand for this road came from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Shripad Naik, seeking to divert traffic from the national highway. The proposed road will start from Patradevi and extend to Karnataka, skirting the outer regions of Goa rather than cutting through its center.

Gadkari also introduced plans for an Eiffel Tower-inspired observatory on the Zuari Bridge, promising it as a major international draw for tourists. The tower is poised to become a revenue-generating site through GST on visitor tickets, further enriched by showcasing Goa's history through advanced technology.

