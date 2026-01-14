Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Unveils 'Vyavastha Parivartan': A New Era in Ecotourism

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a significant boost in tourism under the Congress-led 'Vyavastha Parivartan' vision. This initiative aims at conservation, livelihoods, and growth. Key projects include developing the Pong Dam Lake for bird-watching and expanding water tourism, showcasing a shift towards sustainable, community-oriented tourism.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a remarkable transformation in its tourism sector, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, underlining the state's new 'Vyavastha Parivartan' vision led by the Congress government. This initiative not only focuses on conservation and economic growth but also seeks to provide sustainable livelihoods, an area allegedly neglected by the previous BJP administration.

As part of this transformative agenda, the state government has prioritized the development of Pong Dam Lake, also recognized as 'Ramsar Wetland', establishing it as a premier bird-watching destination from November to February. The Chief Minister highlighted plans to introduce shikara rides and floating bird-watching decks, enhancing ecotourism by allowing visitors to view migratory birds from Siberia and Mongolia.

The focus on water-based tourism is exemplified by the vibrant change at Gobind Sagar and Tattapani lakes, turning them into bustling tourism hubs with attractions like shikara rides and speedboats. Furthermore, the Chief Minister emphasized the expansion beyond water tourism with a plan to launch 77 new eco-tourism sites under the Eco-Tourism Policy, projecting substantial economic and employment benefits for local communities over the next five years, showcasing a commitment to growth and sustainability.

