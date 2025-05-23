Left Menu

Delhi's Summer Fire Safety Action Plan Unveiled

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood has issued directives for the Fire Department to expedite a summer action plan, acknowledging the seasonal rise in fire incidents. Emphasizing future preparedness, Sood urges an integration of advanced technologies and emphasizes public awareness and improved response mechanisms to enhance the city's fire safety.

Delhi's Home Minister Ashish Sood has tasked the Fire Department with swiftly executing a summer action plan to address the increase in fire incidents during the hotter months.

In a recent meeting, Sood discussed a long-term strategic vision to modernize the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) in line with the city's growing demands. This includes a detailed study of fire service models from other states.

With a focus on technology and efficiency, the DFS plans to expand its fleet with new vehicles and enhance public safety through educational campaigns targeting schools and residential areas.

