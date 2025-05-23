Delhi's Summer Fire Safety Action Plan Unveiled

Delhi's Home Minister Ashish Sood has tasked the Fire Department with swiftly executing a summer action plan to address the increase in fire incidents during the hotter months.

In a recent meeting, Sood discussed a long-term strategic vision to modernize the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) in line with the city's growing demands. This includes a detailed study of fire service models from other states.

With a focus on technology and efficiency, the DFS plans to expand its fleet with new vehicles and enhance public safety through educational campaigns targeting schools and residential areas.

