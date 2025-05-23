Left Menu

Naidu Pushes Ambitious Projects in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met various Union ministers, seeking support for renewable energy projects, the Polavaram-Banakacherla link, and a defence manufacturing hub. He emphasized the significance of Centre-State collaboration for the initiatives aimed at boosting water accessibility and fostering regional development.

Updated: 23-05-2025 21:06 IST
project
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made strategic visits to several Union ministers in the national capital, aspiring for enhanced support for his state's key projects. Discussions centered around renewable energy, the Polavaram-Banakacherla water link, and establishing a defense manufacturing hub.

Naidu, a key NDA ally, articulated the vital role of Centre-State collaboration for these initiatives, especially the ambitious Polavaram-Banakacherla project, designed to transfer surplus Godavari waters to Andhra's drought-hit regions. This water connectivity initiative promises long-term regional development and water accessibility.

During his talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others, Naidu underscored Andhra Pradesh's potential to become a cornerstone in India's defense sector. With renewable energy targets and space technology plans also on the agenda, Naidu's comprehensive roadmap aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a leading force in multiple sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

