Naidu Pushes Ambitious Projects in Delhi

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made strategic visits to several Union ministers in the national capital, aspiring for enhanced support for his state's key projects. Discussions centered around renewable energy, the Polavaram-Banakacherla water link, and establishing a defense manufacturing hub.

Naidu, a key NDA ally, articulated the vital role of Centre-State collaboration for these initiatives, especially the ambitious Polavaram-Banakacherla project, designed to transfer surplus Godavari waters to Andhra's drought-hit regions. This water connectivity initiative promises long-term regional development and water accessibility.

During his talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others, Naidu underscored Andhra Pradesh's potential to become a cornerstone in India's defense sector. With renewable energy targets and space technology plans also on the agenda, Naidu's comprehensive roadmap aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a leading force in multiple sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)