Reviving the Lifeline: The Restoration of Noon River Gains Momentum
The Noon River, once a crucial lifeline in Bundelkhand, is undergoing restoration after years of neglect. Locals, supported by government initiatives, are desilting the river to address ecological collapse. Efforts began in 2019, and significant progress has been made, with the river's revitalization crucial for regional agriculture and water supply.
- Country:
- India
The Noon River, a once vital artery for life in Bundelkhand, is being rejuvenated after years of decay. This restoration comes as locals, armed with spades, revive the river from a stagnant swamp back to its original form.
Originating in Satah village, the river's revival is an urgent priority, with its 87-kilometer stretch having faced severe drying. The ecological collapse once submerged acres of farmland and threatened water supply for residents.
Initiated in 2019, the desilting projects gained momentum with support from Prime Minister Modi and local leaders. The collaborative effort aims to restore the river's full course and have a dramatic impact on regional productivity, water supply, and wildlife sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
