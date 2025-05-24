Icons Lost and Stars Launched: A Week in Science
Renowned Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado has passed away at 81 due to leukemia. Meanwhile, SpaceX's Starship is set to fly again following FAA's approval. The FAA has expanded hazard zones after the Starship's prior failures, which caused commercial flight disruptions and international complaints.
Renowned Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado, known for his compelling black-and-white images, has passed away at 81 from leukemia. Salgado, born in Aimores, Brazil, transitioned from an economist to photographer after moving to Paris to escape Brazil's military regime.
In space news, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved SpaceX's next Starship launch following a previous explosive failure. The Starship is now set to launch from Texas next week, with an expanded debris hazard zone to enhance safety after feedback from international observers.
These developments emphasize current trends in art and technology, reflecting both the loss of cultural icons and advancements in space exploration that continue to shape our world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TRAI suggests govt levy 4% of annual revenue as spectrum fee on satellite broadband internet service providers like Elon Musk's Starlink.
Elon Musk's Strategic Diplomacy: Bridging Investment Ties with Saudi Arabia
Inspiring Through Lenses: A Dive into Wildlife Photography Showcase
Elon Musk's Political Gambit Faces Legal Heat: Swing State Payment Fiasco
Elon Musk's Pentagon Visit: Boosting AI Defense Ties