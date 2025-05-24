Icons Lost and Stars Launched: A Week in Science

Renowned Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado, known for his compelling black-and-white images, has passed away at 81 from leukemia. Salgado, born in Aimores, Brazil, transitioned from an economist to photographer after moving to Paris to escape Brazil's military regime.

In space news, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved SpaceX's next Starship launch following a previous explosive failure. The Starship is now set to launch from Texas next week, with an expanded debris hazard zone to enhance safety after feedback from international observers.

These developments emphasize current trends in art and technology, reflecting both the loss of cultural icons and advancements in space exploration that continue to shape our world.

