Left Menu

Icons Lost and Stars Launched: A Week in Science

Renowned Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado has passed away at 81 due to leukemia. Meanwhile, SpaceX's Starship is set to fly again following FAA's approval. The FAA has expanded hazard zones after the Starship's prior failures, which caused commercial flight disruptions and international complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:27 IST
Icons Lost and Stars Launched: A Week in Science

Renowned Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado, known for his compelling black-and-white images, has passed away at 81 from leukemia. Salgado, born in Aimores, Brazil, transitioned from an economist to photographer after moving to Paris to escape Brazil's military regime.

In space news, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved SpaceX's next Starship launch following a previous explosive failure. The Starship is now set to launch from Texas next week, with an expanded debris hazard zone to enhance safety after feedback from international observers.

These developments emphasize current trends in art and technology, reflecting both the loss of cultural icons and advancements in space exploration that continue to shape our world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025