Transforming Gujarat: PM Modi Launches Rs 77,400 Crore Worth Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to launch several major projects during a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat, beginning Monday. These projects, valued at over Rs 77,400 crore, aim to bolster the state's infrastructure and economic landscape significantly.

A key highlight of the visit is the inauguration of an L locomotive manufacturing plant in Dahod, where Modi will also flag off an electric locomotive. The newly established facility is set to produce 9,000 HP electric locomotives, equipped with energy-efficient regenerative braking systems intended for both domestic use and export.

Modi's agenda further encompasses the launch of the Urban Development Year 2025 in Gandhinagar as part of marking 20 years since the initial initiative was implemented under his leadership as chief minister. This program includes multiple urban development, health, and water supply projects designed to improve governance and living standards for Gujarat residents.

