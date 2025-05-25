Left Menu

Transforming Gujarat: PM Modi Launches Rs 77,400 Crore Worth Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch projects worth over Rs 77,400 crore during his visit to Gujarat. The initiatives include an L locomotive plant, renewal energy projects, and improvements in urban development. Modi will also celebrate 20 years of the Gujarat Urban Growth Story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 09:57 IST
Transforming Gujarat: PM Modi Launches Rs 77,400 Crore Worth Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to launch several major projects during a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat, beginning Monday. These projects, valued at over Rs 77,400 crore, aim to bolster the state's infrastructure and economic landscape significantly.

A key highlight of the visit is the inauguration of an L locomotive manufacturing plant in Dahod, where Modi will also flag off an electric locomotive. The newly established facility is set to produce 9,000 HP electric locomotives, equipped with energy-efficient regenerative braking systems intended for both domestic use and export.

Modi's agenda further encompasses the launch of the Urban Development Year 2025 in Gandhinagar as part of marking 20 years since the initial initiative was implemented under his leadership as chief minister. This program includes multiple urban development, health, and water supply projects designed to improve governance and living standards for Gujarat residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025