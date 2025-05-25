Overcoming Odds: Pennywise the Loggerhead Turtle's Journey to Recovery

A loggerhead sea turtle named Pennywise faced a dire situation after being struck by a boat off Florida's Atlantic coast. The massive turtle needed urgent medical care, but her size presented a challenge for the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.

Upon realizing Pennywise was too large for any standard CT scan equipment at both veterinary and medical facilities nearby, the team found a creative solution. She was moved to Palm Beach Equine Clinic in Wellington, where machinery designed for horses finally revealed a surprise: Pennywise is carrying eggs.

Chief science officer Heather Barron emphasizes boater awareness, especially during Florida's nesting season from March to October. Pennywise's story serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the preventable nature of such injuries. Officials urge boaters to adhere to speed regulations in designated Sea Turtle Protection Zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)