Turkey Cautions Against Foreign Intervention in Iran Amidst Protests

Turkey issued a caution on Monday against foreign involvement in Iran, stating any such intervention could exacerbate the current crises both within Iran and the broader region. The call comes amid significant demonstrations in Iran, considered the largest since 2022, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to hint at potential involvement if protestors are forcibly suppressed.

Addressing the media, Omer Celik, spokesperson for Turkey's ruling AK Party, emphasized Turkey's preference for stability in Iran despite acknowledged societal and governmental challenges. Celik referenced Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's call for problem resolution through the country's internal dynamics and national will.

The Turkish stance against external interference, especially noting potential Israeli provocation, is clear. This viewpoint was reinforced by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who acknowledged the genuine reasons behind the protests yet noted external manipulations. Efforts are underway to promote an Iran-U.S. agreement to maintain regional stability.