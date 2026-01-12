Essar's Green Leap: New Bio-Fuel Megaproject in Gujarat
Essar Future Energy Limited plans a massive bio-fuel complex in Gujarat with Rs 5,100 crore investment, creating 350 jobs by 2029. The SEZ unit aims to decarbonize sectors like aviation, contributing to regional development and supporting Gujarat's clean energy vision as part of India's energy transition.
Essar Future Energy Limited revealed ambitious plans on Monday to build a substantial bio-fuel complex in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district. The initiative involves a remarkable investment of Rs 5,100 crore.
The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gujarat's government at the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, emphasizing its commitment to regional growth.
Positioned as an SEZ unit, the project, targeting completion by 2029, aims to advance clean fuel solutions across various hard-to-abate sectors, supporting India's energy transition and strengthening Gujarat's leadership in clean fuels.
