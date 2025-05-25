Leopard vs. Tiger: Fierce Encounter Near India-Nepal Border
The carcass of a male leopard was found in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, India. The Forest department suspects a fatal altercation with a larger animal, likely a tiger. The body underwent a post-mortem, and samples are sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute for analysis.
The carcass of an adult male leopard was discovered along the India-Nepal border in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, officials have confirmed.
According to the Forest department, the leopard likely died following a confrontation with a tiger or another large animal. Divisional Forest Officer B Shivshanker reported that the discovery was made by a patrol team in the Kaudiala Beat early Saturday.
A team of veterinarians has conducted a post-mortem, and the body has been incinerated. Viscera samples are now with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly for a detailed investigation.
