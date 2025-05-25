Kerala's Coastline at Risk: Sunken Cargo Ship Raises Environmental Concerns
A Liberian cargo ship, MSC ELSA 3, carrying hazardous materials, has sunk off Kerala's coast, sparking environmental threats. The Indian Coast Guard and Navy are on alert to prevent oil spills and manage debris, as pollution response efforts are underway to safeguard the sensitive marine ecosystem.
A Liberian cargo ship named MSC ELSA 3 has capsized and sunk in the sea off Kerala, posing an environmental threat due to its hazardous cargo. Carrying 640 containers, including 13 with dangerous materials, and substantial marine fuel, the incident raises significant ecological concerns.
In response, the Indian Coast Guard has mobilized pollution response equipment and dispatched rescue vessels to manage the situation. Although no oil spill has been reported yet, authorities remain vigilant due to the sensitive biodiversity of Kerala's coastline.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned the public against interacting with any cargo that may wash ashore. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard and Navy continue their efforts to assess and mitigate the environmental impact of the sinking.
