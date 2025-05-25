Global Brain Gain: The Race to Attract US Scientists Amid Funding Cuts

Facing substantial cuts to scientific research funding by the Trump administration, thousands of US scientists are being drawn to international opportunities. Programs like Canada's 'Canada Leads' and France's 'Safe Place for Science' are extending offers of academic freedom and competitive compensation to American researchers.

As US-based scientific institutions face budget constraints and hiring freezes, global recruiters are seizing the chance to attract top talent. According to officials, the situation poses a significant opportunity to recruit some of the world's brightest minds, particularly those who find their academic freedom under threat.

While international universities and research centers express concern over potential collaboration barriers, they also see a chance to bridge their talent gap. Programs are underway worldwide, with Europe and Australia joining the pursuit to attract US researchers facing uncertain futures at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)