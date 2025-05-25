Crisis Averted: Swift Response Prevents Oil Spill as Liberian Vessel Sinks
A Liberian vessel carrying hazardous material sank off Kerala's coast without spillage. Indian authorities rescued all 24 crew members and activated pollution response. Despite the ship carrying diesel and furnace oil, no spill has occurred, but precautions continue with constant surveillance to protect the sensitive marine ecosystem.
A Liberian vessel, MSC ELSA 3, sank off the Kochi coast on Sunday, prompting fears of an environmental disaster. The ship, carrying 640 containers, included 13 with hazardous cargo. Indian authorities swiftly responded, rescuing all 24 crew members without an oil spill, a critical relief given the environmental concerns.
The Indian Coast Guard immediately activated full pollution response preparedness and conducted surveillance to monitor the situation closely. The coast guard confirmed that the ship was transporting Marine Gas Oil and Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil. Despite these risks, no oil has been detected in the water, ensuring the safety of Kerala's sensitive marine ecosystem.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority issued cautions to the public regarding any potential cargo or oil that might wash ashore. They advised people not to touch such materials and to report sightings promptly to the authorities. Ensuring continual vigilance, Indian naval and coast guard ships remain deployed to oversee the situation.
