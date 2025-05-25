India's Renewable Energy Revolution: A Decade of Transformation

India has witnessed remarkable growth in its renewable energy sector over the past decade, with installed green energy capacity expanding to 232GW from 75.52GW in 2014, according to official sources. This development positions the nation as a global leader in renewable energy.

The country has made strides, particularly in solar energy, slashing grid-connected solar tariffs by 80 percent. Solar capacity has soared from 2.82 GW in 2014 to over 108GW presently, while wind energy capacity has more than doubled.

India now holds a significant stake in solar manufacturing. From producing just 2GW of solar modules in 2014, the country projects a capacity of 150GW by 2030. It also aims to boost solar cell and wafer production, thereby minimizing import dependencies. India targets 500GW of renewable capacity by 2030 to further solidify its global position.

(With inputs from agencies.)