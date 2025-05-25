Unveiling the Future: Bharat Forecasting System Revolutionizes Weather Prediction

On Monday, the government will introduce the Bharat Forecasting System (BFS), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at refining local weather predictions. Developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, BFS promises unmatched precision with a 6-kilometer resolution, the highest globally.

The system is underpinned by the new supercomputer Arka, installed at IITM last year, boasting a remarkable 11.77 petaflops capacity. Arka allows the BFS to process forecasting models in just four hours, compared to its predecessor, Pratyush, which took up to 10 hours.

Forecasting Secretary M. Ravichandran emphasized BFS's ability to deliver granular predictions to a 6 km by 6 km grid, empowered by 40 and potentially 100 Doppler Weather Radars nationwide. The new approach could revolutionize disaster management, agriculture, and public safety, marking a significant step in India's meteorological self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)