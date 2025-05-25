Left Menu

Unveiling the Future: Bharat Forecasting System Revolutionizes Weather Prediction

The Indian government will launch the Bharat Forecasting System (BFS), offering highly localized weather predictions with a world-leading 6 km resolution. Developed by IITM Pune, BFS uses the supercomputer Arka to perform rapid data analysis for more precise forecasts, assisting sectors like disaster management and agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the government will introduce the Bharat Forecasting System (BFS), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at refining local weather predictions. Developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, BFS promises unmatched precision with a 6-kilometer resolution, the highest globally.

The system is underpinned by the new supercomputer Arka, installed at IITM last year, boasting a remarkable 11.77 petaflops capacity. Arka allows the BFS to process forecasting models in just four hours, compared to its predecessor, Pratyush, which took up to 10 hours.

Forecasting Secretary M. Ravichandran emphasized BFS's ability to deliver granular predictions to a 6 km by 6 km grid, empowered by 40 and potentially 100 Doppler Weather Radars nationwide. The new approach could revolutionize disaster management, agriculture, and public safety, marking a significant step in India's meteorological self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

