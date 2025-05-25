Kerala Ravaged by Torrential Rains and Widespread Destruction
Kerala faced heavy monsoon rains that caused widespread damage across the state. Floods, uprooted trees, and damaged properties led to the loss of lives and disrupted daily life. Authorities declared holidays for educational institutions, raised dam shutters, and issued alerts in anticipation of continued downpours.
- Country:
- India
Heavy monsoon rains wreaked havoc across Kerala on Sunday, inundating homes and flooding low-lying areas, while damaging agriculture and infrastructure. In a series of tragic incidents, at least three people lost their lives due to the relentless downpour.
In Kozhikode, a man tragically died after being hit by an uprooted tree while on his scooter. Elsewhere, two siblings were electrocuted when a tree crashed onto an electric post during their fishing trip. With further intense rainfall anticipated, authorities declared holidays for schools across nine districts including Malappuram and Kozhikode.
Severe damage affected housing, vehicles, rivers, and dams, prompting swift action from emergency teams. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for five northern districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall, while residents were cautioned to stay vigilant along riverbanks.
