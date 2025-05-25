Kerala Ravaged by Torrential Rains and Widespread Destruction

Heavy monsoon rains wreaked havoc across Kerala on Sunday, inundating homes and flooding low-lying areas, while damaging agriculture and infrastructure. In a series of tragic incidents, at least three people lost their lives due to the relentless downpour.

In Kozhikode, a man tragically died after being hit by an uprooted tree while on his scooter. Elsewhere, two siblings were electrocuted when a tree crashed onto an electric post during their fishing trip. With further intense rainfall anticipated, authorities declared holidays for schools across nine districts including Malappuram and Kozhikode.

Severe damage affected housing, vehicles, rivers, and dams, prompting swift action from emergency teams. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for five northern districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall, while residents were cautioned to stay vigilant along riverbanks.