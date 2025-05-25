Left Menu

Kerala Ravaged by Torrential Rains and Widespread Destruction

Kerala faced heavy monsoon rains that caused widespread damage across the state. Floods, uprooted trees, and damaged properties led to the loss of lives and disrupted daily life. Authorities declared holidays for educational institutions, raised dam shutters, and issued alerts in anticipation of continued downpours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:33 IST
Kerala Ravaged by Torrential Rains and Widespread Destruction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy monsoon rains wreaked havoc across Kerala on Sunday, inundating homes and flooding low-lying areas, while damaging agriculture and infrastructure. In a series of tragic incidents, at least three people lost their lives due to the relentless downpour.

In Kozhikode, a man tragically died after being hit by an uprooted tree while on his scooter. Elsewhere, two siblings were electrocuted when a tree crashed onto an electric post during their fishing trip. With further intense rainfall anticipated, authorities declared holidays for schools across nine districts including Malappuram and Kozhikode.

Severe damage affected housing, vehicles, rivers, and dams, prompting swift action from emergency teams. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for five northern districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall, while residents were cautioned to stay vigilant along riverbanks.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025