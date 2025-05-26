Unprecedented Rains Cause Havoc in Maharashtra's Pune District

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Baramati tehsil in Pune district on Monday, to assess the impact of what he described as ''unprecedented'' May rains. Heavy showers on Sunday affected the areas of Baramati, Indapur, and Daund, compelling the National Disaster Response Force to dispatch two specialized teams upon the urgent request from the district collector.

Pawar noted that the rainfall recorded in these tehsils over the weekend was the heaviest in 50 years. For instance, Shetfalgadhe in the Indapur tehsil recorded 13 inches of rain in just a few hours, nearly matching the region's entire monsoon season average. A breach of the Nira canal in Baramati compounded the situation, as the IMD issued a red alert for the region on May 28.

The inspection team, alongside Pawar and Collector Jitendra Dudi, evaluated the extensive damage inflicted on crops and housing. The rains flooded 70 villages in Indapur and affected 150 homes in Baramati, necessitating immediate evacuations by local authorities. Additionally, a section of the Pune-Solapur highway was closed for two hours due to waterlogging, but traffic recommenced after the water receded.

