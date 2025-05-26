Delhi PWD Unveils Ambitious Drainage Overhaul to Tackle Waterlogging Woes

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is undertaking significant drainage improvements in three key areas to combat chronic waterlogging in the city. Work is underway between Karol Bagh metro station and Dayal Chowk to address longstanding drainage issues affecting the region.

Another project aimed at alleviating waterlogging concerns is located along Karala-Khanjhawala Road in northwest Delhi. Recognized as a flood-prone area, the PWD is actively seeking consultants to devise a comprehensive drainage plan.

A third initiative will see the construction of a new drainage system on the Outer Ring Road near Avtar Singh Road. The PWD is emphasizing tree preservation and coordinating closely with traffic police to minimize disruption in these busy areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)