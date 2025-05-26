Left Menu

Delhi PWD Unveils Ambitious Drainage Overhaul to Tackle Waterlogging Woes

The Delhi Public Works Department has initiated drainage improvement projects across three locations in North and Northwest Delhi to address persistent waterlogging issues. The efforts include major construction work along Karol Bagh and the Outer Ring Road, with a focus on preserving tree health and traffic coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is undertaking significant drainage improvements in three key areas to combat chronic waterlogging in the city. Work is underway between Karol Bagh metro station and Dayal Chowk to address longstanding drainage issues affecting the region.

Another project aimed at alleviating waterlogging concerns is located along Karala-Khanjhawala Road in northwest Delhi. Recognized as a flood-prone area, the PWD is actively seeking consultants to devise a comprehensive drainage plan.

A third initiative will see the construction of a new drainage system on the Outer Ring Road near Avtar Singh Road. The PWD is emphasizing tree preservation and coordinating closely with traffic police to minimize disruption in these busy areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

