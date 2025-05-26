Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Sisters Feared Drowned in Chandauli Canal

A nine-year-old girl, Sangeeta, and her sister Anita are feared drowned while bathing in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district. Rescue operations are ongoing but hampered by high water levels. Authorities have sought assistance from the irrigation department to halt water supplies temporarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event reported from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district, two sisters are feared to have drowned in a canal near Mahuwa village. The unfortunate incident occurred when nine-year-old Sangeeta and her 14-year-old sister Anita, residents of Alinagar, went for a bath in the canal.

Sangeeta reportedly slipped into the deep waters, and Anita, attempting to save her, also got caught in the strong current. The canal, which connects to the Ganga river, was recently deepened and filled to capacity, complicating rescue operations.

Rescue teams, including the NDRF, have been deployed, but high water levels impede progress. Authorities have sought intervention from the irrigation department to pause the water flow, hoping it will aid in the ongoing search efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

