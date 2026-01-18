Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Family Feared Drowned in River Canal Mishap

Four family members are feared drowned in Bhadravathi River Left Bank Canal, reportedly the result of an accidental slip leading to a tragic rescue attempt. The search, paused due to darkness, will resume tomorrow as local authorities continue their efforts to find the missing persons.

Updated: 18-01-2026 20:13 IST
In a tragic incident in Bhadravathi taluk, four family members are feared to have drowned after going missing on Sunday in the Bhadravathi River Left Bank Canal. The incident unfolded as the family, identified as Neelabai, her children Ravikumar and Shwetha, and son-in-law Parashuram, visited the area for a local festival.

According to preliminary investigations by local police, the tragedy occurred when one family member is believed to have accidentally slipped into the canal while washing clothes. In a desperate rescue attempt, the other members entered the water, leading to all four going missing.

Search operations involving police, fire, and emergency services were initiated immediately. With nightfall hindering efforts, operations were temporarily put on hold to resume the following day. Senior officers surveyed the scene and offered condolences to grieving family members.

