Andhra Pradesh Welcomes Early Monsoon: A Six-Year Record

In a significant meteorological development, the southwest monsoon has reached Andhra Pradesh, making an early entrance by nine days compared to its standard schedule of June 4. An official confirmed that the monsoon has advanced to Kavali and will expand its coverage across the state in the coming three days.

Traditionally beginning from the Rayalaseema region, the weather system's premature arrival this year marks the earliest in six years. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) verified the monsoon's entry, stating conditions remain favorable for further progression.

Further afield, the monsoon has also moved into parts of the central Arabian Sea, various Indian states, and sections of the Bay of Bengal. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised the early rains, deeming it an 'auspicious development' likely to benefit farmers statewide.

