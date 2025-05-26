Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Plaster Collapse Claims Life in Virar East

A 35-year-old woman named Lakshmi Singh died, and her 7-month-old child was injured when the ceiling plaster collapsed in a building in Palghar district, Maharashtra. The incident, reportedly caused by pre-monsoon rains, has prompted municipal action against the structure, already under scrutiny for safety issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Plaster Collapse Claims Life in Virar East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman lost her life, and her infant was injured after ceiling plaster collapsed in their Virar East apartment. The incident, blamed on pre-monsoon rains, has raised concerns about building safety in the region.

Victim Lakshmi Singh was with her two children when tragedy struck in Gopcharpada. Despite efforts, she succumbed to her injuries in a private hospital while her children survived with minor injuries.

Officials confirmed prior warnings about the building's safety, which prompted the municipal corporation to take action. The incident marks the second weather-related casualty in the area this pre-monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025