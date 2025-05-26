Tragedy Strikes as Plaster Collapse Claims Life in Virar East
A 35-year-old woman named Lakshmi Singh died, and her 7-month-old child was injured when the ceiling plaster collapsed in a building in Palghar district, Maharashtra. The incident, reportedly caused by pre-monsoon rains, has prompted municipal action against the structure, already under scrutiny for safety issues.
A woman lost her life, and her infant was injured after ceiling plaster collapsed in their Virar East apartment. The incident, blamed on pre-monsoon rains, has raised concerns about building safety in the region.
Victim Lakshmi Singh was with her two children when tragedy struck in Gopcharpada. Despite efforts, she succumbed to her injuries in a private hospital while her children survived with minor injuries.
Officials confirmed prior warnings about the building's safety, which prompted the municipal corporation to take action. The incident marks the second weather-related casualty in the area this pre-monsoon season.
